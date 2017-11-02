5 things to do this weekend – Thurs. Nov. 2, 2017

Here are the five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 2.

5 – Afternoon at the Movies

Place: Vancouver Public Library Renfrew Branch

When: Friday afternoons at 3:30pm

More Info: vpl.ca

4 – Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival

Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club

When: Friday, Nov 3rd 7-9:30pm

Saturday, Nov 4th 12-2:30pm





3 – Minnekhada Creative Cafe

Minnekhada Regional Park, Coquitlam

When: Sunday, Nov 5th 1-4pm

More Info: minnekhada.ca

2 – Fall High Tea

West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish

When: Saturday and Sunday

More Info: wcra.org

1 – First Chance Christmas Craft Show

Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney

When: Saturday and Sunday

More Info: firstandlastchance.ca