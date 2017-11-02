5 things to do this weekend – Thurs. Nov. 2, 2017

Here are the five things to do this weekend for Thursday, Nov. 2.
5 – Afternoon at the Movies
Place: Vancouver Public Library Renfrew Branch
When: Friday afternoons at 3:30pm
More Info: vpl.ca
4 – Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival
Westwood Plateau Golf and Country Club
When: Friday, Nov 3rd 7-9:30pm
Saturday, Nov 4th 12-2:30pm
3 – Minnekhada Creative Cafe
Minnekhada Regional Park, Coquitlam
When: Sunday, Nov 5th 1-4pm
More Info: minnekhada.ca
2 – Fall High Tea
West Coast Railway Heritage Park, Squamish
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: wcra.org
1 – First Chance Christmas Craft Show
Mary Winspear Centre, Sidney
When: Saturday and Sunday
More Info: firstandlastchance.ca
