Saskatoon weather outlook: more snow on the way, arctic air moves in

More snow is on the way with minus double digit wind chills almost straight through into next week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

-28 is what it felt like this morning in parts of northern Saskatchewan with wind chill as temperatures slid back into the -20s.

In comparison, Saskatoon started the day much milder, with the mercury falling to -8, which felt like -12 with wind chill under cloudy skies with some clearing through the morning as we rose into mid-minus single digits.

And it feels like winter too…-10 is where wind chill is at now in Saskatoon https://t.co/x80YbhJUnk #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/DQFsEMa2lc — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 2, 2017

Felt close to -30 this morning in northern #Sask, but wind chills have now warmed into the mid -20s! https://t.co/x80YbhJUnk #yxe #skstorm pic.twitter.com/eOSXofQcZl — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) November 2, 2017

After a few midday sunny breaks, the clouds will roll back in through the afternoon as we warm up to a daytime high around -3 or so.

Thursday Night

Clouds will stick around tonight with snow moving in later this evening and temperatures roll back toward -9 degrees.

Friday

Snow will fall through the day on Friday as a system slamming up against the B.C. coast pushes Pacific moisture into the area with a breezy east-northeasterly wind around 20 km/h with gusts up to 35 km/h.

After a chilly start to the day with wind chills back into the minus teens, we’ll warm up through the day with the mercury rising up to an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits.

Weekend

Arctic air continues to slump south this weekend, knocking daytime highs back into mid-minus single digits with lows dipping back into minus double digits by Sunday with wind chills as cold as the -20s.

Light snow is expected to linger on Saturday before we get into some sunny breaks on Sunday with breezy conditions at times making it feel like minus double digits for most of the weekend.

Work Week Outlook

Clear skies and some sunshine will start the week, but that will mean some cold morning lows, which dip into the minus teens with wind chills into the -20s with afternoon highs in minus single digits.

The Nov. 2 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Viceroy by Stephanie Schneck.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.