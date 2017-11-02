Google’s former CEO says he’s worried about ‘wedges’ in U.S.-Canada relations

The chairman of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said he is concerned that politics in the U.S. will drive various wedges in the historically excellent relations the country has had with Canada.

Alphabet Inc. chairman Eric Schmidt said the U.S. is currently focused on identity politics over value politics, in contrast to Canada.

Schmidt made the comments Thursday during an onstage chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a Google-hosted conference in Toronto.

The former Google CEO added that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been very successful and asked the Prime Minister about a timeline for when the negotiations will be complete.

Trudeau said there is unity in Canada across the political spectrum on this issue, and the country will not be pushed to take a bad deal.