Heavily armed men arrested at Winnipeg Boston Pizza, large quantity of drugs and guns seized

Officers arrested three men and seized a large number of firearms, including three rifles, drugs and nearly $10,000 on Monday.

Just after 10 p.m. an off duty cop spotted a man inside a Boston Pizza in the 1900 block of Bishop Grandin Boulevard. The officer recognized him as having an outstanding warrant.

Police said the off duty cop called officers to the restaurant who then took the man into custody, along with two others who were with him. They were all found to have outstanding warrants in their name. Two of the men had multiple firearms, ammunition and drugs on them and in bags they had with them.

Officer seized two cars owned by the suspects and towed them from the restaurant parking lot. Once the Street Crime Unit obtained search warrants for the cars, a long list of drugs, multiple firearms, ammunition and cash was seized from inside.

Morgan Stuart Knott, 33, from Regina was charged with firearms, drug possession and trafficking and breach of probation charges.

Stephen Bartholomew Egesz, 33, from Winnipeg was charged with trafficking, possession of drugs, firearms charges and for breach of probation.

A 37-year-old man from Winnipeg was also arrested and charged with failure to comply with undertaking and failure to comply with probation order.

Police said more arrests and seizures were expected as the investigation continues.

List of items seized: