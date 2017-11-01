Tree of hope glows purple following Shine the Light launch in London’s Victoria Park

The tree of hope in Victoria Park is glowing purple, following the launch of the Shine the Light campaign to end men’s violence against women.

All throughout November, buildings in London will turn purple to show support for abused women as part of the London Abused Women’s Centre’s 8th annual month-long event.

Ashley Desjardin, a London woman who survived an abusive relationship, took the microphone during Wednesday night’s lighting of the tree and shared part of the story that brought her to call the London Abused Womens Centre roughly two years ago.

“That kind of manipulation didn’t happen over night,” she said, describing the slow process of being warn down by an abusive partner, and feeling as though she was to blame.

“It’s honestly even hard for me to say that, and talk about those things, because I don’t believe that I am to blame for that at all anymore.”

READ MORE: Shine the Light launch honours Cindy Gladue

She still remembers the moment she contacted the London Abused Women’s Centre for the first time — a number she’d looked up and considered dialing multiple times before.

“I finally dialled the number and there was this warm, welcoming voice on the other end of the line. And that’s when I knew that I was in the right spot.”

Desjardin is one of two women the campaign is putting the spotlight on this month.

During a kick-off event in October, a mother and two daughters shared thoughts and memories of 36-year-old Cindy Gladue. The Cree woman was found dead in a hotel bathtub six years ago in Edmonton.

READ MORE: Friend says homicide victim Josie Glenn had bubbly personality, was ‘nice to a fault’

“The goals of the campaign are to raise awareness about men’s violence against women,” said Jen Dunn, of the London Abused Women’s Centre.

“We want to stand in solidarity with women to show them that the shame and blame that maybe they feel is not for them to feel, but it’s to be shifted to the abusers.”

Local businesses, schools, places of worship, and homes are encouraged to outfit with purple decorations.

Events include ‘Wear Purple Day’ on November 15th, ‘Purple Night on the Town’ on November 24th when restaurants will offer purple drinks and food items, and London Lightning basketball game on November 30th when players will wear a custom jersey.

The campaign has been recognized by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and has made steps internationally with Shine the Light campaigns taking root in Australia and Sweden.