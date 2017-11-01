University of Saskatchewan attempts record-breaking STI testing

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is attempting to break a record for the most people to submit a urine sample to be tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI).

The testing happened at six stations on campus and is scheduled to continue for 10 consecutive hours, beginning at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

“There’s still a stigma [around getting tested], but we’re going to try to break it,” Rita Hanoski, health education coordinator with the university, said.

Last year, 712 people submitted urine samples at the U of S. A few months later, Western University claimed the unofficial record by screening 1,053 in a day.

Officials hope people will treat STI testing like another part of a person’s regular health routine.

“Get your flu shot. Get yourself tested for STIs,” Hanoski said.

The urine testing only reveals whether a person has chlamydia or gonorrhea. Other conditions require blood testing and are not included in the record attempt.

Participants will be contacted after about seven to 10 days if testing reveals an infection.