Education
November 1, 2017 5:07 pm

University of Saskatchewan attempts record-breaking STI testing

By Reporter  Global News

The University of Saskatchewan is aiming to test more than 1,000 people for chlamydia and gonorrhea in a single day.

Devin Sauer / Global News
A A

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) is attempting to break a record for the most people to submit a urine sample to be tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI).

The testing happened at six stations on campus and is scheduled to continue for 10 consecutive hours, beginning at 8 a.m. CT on Wednesday.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Everything Canadians need to know about STI testing and sexual health

“There’s still a stigma [around getting tested], but we’re going to try to break it,” Rita Hanoski, health education coordinator with the university, said.

Last year, 712 people submitted urine samples at the U of S. A few months later, Western University claimed the unofficial record by screening 1,053 in a day.

Officials hope people will treat STI testing like another part of a person’s regular health routine.

“Get your flu shot. Get yourself tested for STIs,” Hanoski said.

READ MORE: Enrolment grows at University of Saskatchewan

The urine testing only reveals whether a person has chlamydia or gonorrhea. Other conditions require blood testing and are not included in the record attempt.

Participants will be contacted after about seven to 10 days if testing reveals an infection.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chlamydia
Gonorrhea
Herpes
HIV
STI
STI Canada
STI signs
STI symptoms
STI Test
STI Testing
syphilis
University of Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News