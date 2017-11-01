New top dogs at Winnipeg’s Bell MTS Place

Winnipeg Jets fans may have noticed a few furry faces during home games thanks to the addition of three black Labrador Retrievers to the security team.

The puppies are just 61 days old but already at work learning how to sniff out suspicious packages.

“The biggest thing with the young dogs is socialization,” trainer David Bessason said. “Getting them used to flooring, noises, distractions.”

The dogs will join two German Shepherds who have been appearing at home games since the start of the 2017-2018 season. Daisy and Dante have already been trained on explosive ordinance detection and disposal.

READ MORE: MTS Centre adds bomb sniffing dog following Manchester terror attacks

True North Sports and Entertainment said since the arena opened its been working with dogs on a request basis, but recently decided to create its own in-house team.

“It’s a protocol that’s been requested of us by the NHL, it’s also something that promoters have been asking more on an ongoing basis in the concert industry,” Vice President of Communications Rob Wozny said. “But even before that investing in security dogs on a regular basis was something True North wanted to do.

The three puppies were introduced Wednesday.

One has been named Ryp after late Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien and Grace in memory of Gord Downie and his anthem, “Grace”.

RELATED: CIA fires bomb-sniffing puppy, who just didn’t care for the job

True North is turning to the public for help in naming the third puppy.

Season ticket holders can submit a name with more details to be released Nov. 6.