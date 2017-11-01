Canada
November 1, 2017 1:35 am
Updated: November 1, 2017 1:39 am

New York City truck attack: Justin Trudeau says he is ‘deeply grieved’ by Manhattan attack

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau releases a statement on the recent truck attack in New York City.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s “deeply grieved” by Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Manhattan, New York City.

READ MORE: 8 dead after truck hits cyclists in New York City 'act of terror'

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, killing at least eight and seriously injuring 11.

The driver barreled along the bike path for the equivalent of about 14 blocks before slamming into a small yellow school bus. In a release, Trudeau offered sincere condolences on behalf of all Canadians to those mourning the loss of family members and friends.

He also offered wishes for a full recovery to those who were injured.


Story continues below

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter, tweeting “Sending my love, thoughts and prayers to all those impacted by the tragic violence in Manhattan today, along with all first responders.” Trudeau noted that New Yorkers are known for their resilience and strength, and will “stand together as they always have in the face of difficult situations.”

READ MORE: New York City truck attack: What we know about the police officer who shot the suspect

“Tonight, we offer our prayers and thoughts to our neighbours in the United States. We are with you, as always, as friends and allies,” he said.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Justin Trudeau
Manhattan attack
Manhattan bike lane attack
Manhattan truck attack
Manhattan vehicle attack
New York Attack
New York terror attack
New York Truck attack
Terror Attack
Truck Attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News