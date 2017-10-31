Halloween can be extra spooky for pets, warns BC SPCA

Fireworks, strangers in costumes, and candy all sound like the makings of a fun Halloween, but it can be a tough time for pets.

Lorie Chortyk with the BC SPCA said owners may think they know their pets, but Oct. 31 has a way of bringing out a side of their animals they may have never seen before.

“Even the most mild-mannered dog can act out of character if they see strangers in strange costumes coming at them,” said Chortyk.

“Your dog may bite at people, bolt away from you, because the sights and sounds surrounding them are so strange.”

Chortyk said it might be better to keep pets indoors and away from earshot of doorbells and door knocking.

“The animals can get by, but we have to be mindful that Halloween isn’t quite as much fun for them as it is for us.”

Chocolate is also toxic for dogs so Chortyk recommends keeping candy away from them to be safe.

