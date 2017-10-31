Canada
Recruitment on schedule for new Saskatoon police chief

The city’s police commission says recruitment is on schedule in the search for a new Saskatoon police chief.

The city’s police commission said it is pleased with the quality of applications it has received as they search for a new Saskatoon police chief.

The commission, however, is not saying who is being considered, how many people have applied, or where they are currently serving.

Officials said releasing that information would breach privacy rights.

The commission did say that strong, highly qualified candidates have come forward to fill the position and expectations have been met.

“The schedule developed by the board of police commissioners during the summer when it established its recruitment, selection and hiring plan is 100 per cent on track and on schedule,” commission chair Darlene Brand said in a release.

“The police commission remains committed to working its way through the process in a very deliberate and careful manner, given that this decision is one that is important to the people of Saskatoon.”

The commission said they also received a strong response from the public to their survey asking what attributes matter most in choosing a new police chief.

A new Saskatoon police chief is expected to be named in the first quarter of 2018.

