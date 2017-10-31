Canada
October 31, 2017 7:33 am
Updated: October 31, 2017 8:08 am

Man suffers serious injuries after apartment fire at Marlee and Ridelle

By Web Producer  Global News

Firefighters attend to a two-alarm blaze at an apartment unit in York on Oct. 31, 2017.

Global News
A A

An elderly man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following an apartment fire in York.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Marlee Avenue and Ridelle Avenue.

Toronto Fire said they located an elderly male in his early 90s in an 8th floor unit of the residential high-rise.

He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the fire was contained just after 7 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire was restricted to a mattress and did not spread to any other part of the unit.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire
Man Taken to Hospital
Marlee and Ridelle
residential high-rise
Serious Injuries
under investigation

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News