Man suffers serious injuries after apartment fire at Marlee and Ridelle
An elderly man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following an apartment fire in York.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at Marlee Avenue and Ridelle Avenue.
Toronto Fire said they located an elderly male in his early 90s in an 8th floor unit of the residential high-rise.
He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.
Authorities said the fire was contained just after 7 a.m. and no other injuries were reported.
Fire officials said the fire was restricted to a mattress and did not spread to any other part of the unit.
