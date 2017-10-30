Danish inventor, Peter Madsen admits to dismembering journalist Kim Wall, denies killing her

Danish inventor Peter Madsen has admitted to dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his submarine in August and dumping her body parts in the sea, Danish police said in a statement on Monday.

Madsen, who still denies killing Kim Wall, told police she had died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside the submarine, while he was on the deck of the vessel.

Previously he said a hatch had smashed her head

In August, Wall went on board a homemade submarine to write a story about the ship’s owner, Madsen, a well-known Danish inventor.

Nearly two weeks later, the 30-year-old’s headless torso was found on a beach in Denmark’s capital city, Copenhagen.

Madsen was soon arrested but denied killing her.

In October, Danish divers found Wall’s head, legs and clothes.

The body parts and clothing were found with a with a knife and “heavy metal pieces” to make them sink near where her headless torso was found in August.

