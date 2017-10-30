Shots fired during Haysboro home invasion
Calgary police are investigating a violent home invasion in the community of Haysboro on Monday.
Officers were called to the 8900 block of Elbow Drive S.W. at around 2 a.m. after at least one person forced their way into a home.
A number of shots were fired and investigators located bullet casings at the scene.
Police said the man inside the home wasn’t injured but isn’t co-operating with their investigation.
Officers are in the process of speaking with area residents in an attempt to find witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.
