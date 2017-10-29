Recipe: Braised Short Ribs

Quang Dang, executive chef of Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar, prepares braised Brant Lake Farm wagyu short ribs, caramelized cippolini onions, mushrooms and parsley

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Ingredients

3 lbs boneless Brant Lake Wagyu Short Ribs

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped



1 c red wine

3 sprigs of thyme

2 bay leaves

4 sprigs of Italian parsley

8 c water or beef stock

1 tbsp vegetable oil

Method

Season short ribs with salt and black pepper and let sit in the fridge for 4 to 8 hours. Brown short ribs well in a large heavy bottomed stew pot. Remove to a plate and add all vegetables, season and brown well. Add red wine and reduce to a glaze. Add herbs, water and the seared ribs. Bring to a simmer. Cover with parchment paper and put into a 250 F oven for 4 to 6 hours. When done, remove from the oven and let the short ribs cool down in the liquid. When cooled enough to handle, remove and place onto a parchment lined sheet pan. Strain the broth through a sieve and reduce to an enriched sauce.

Vegetables

Ingredients

20 pcs Cippolini onions, peeled

2 lbs Crimini mushrooms

1 cup Italian flat leaf parsley, picked

Method

Cut the short ribs into desired cubes approximately 2” x 2”. In a heavy bottom pot at medium heat, add a small amount of vegetable oil, add the onions and caramelize them on both sides. Add the mushrooms and saute till cooked. Add the reduced braising liquid and the short rib chunks. Let simmer until the short ribs are heated through. Finish with the picked parsley and serve.