Serious crash on Henderson Highway Saturday night

The collision between an SUV and a car happened at Henderson Highway south of McCleod Avenue at 8:45 pm Saturday Night.

READ MORE: Collision near Flin Flon kills semi-tractor truck driver

Police say both women were transported to hospital, and are now in stable condition.

Northbound Henderson remains closed to traffic as police remain on scene to investigate.

Winnipeg Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators are looking for any witnesses