Serious crash on Henderson Highway Saturday night
A A
The collision between an SUV and a car happened at Henderson Highway south of McCleod Avenue at 8:45 pm Saturday Night.
READ MORE: Collision near Flin Flon kills semi-tractor truck driver
Police say both women were transported to hospital, and are now in stable condition.
Northbound Henderson remains closed to traffic as police remain on scene to investigate.
Winnipeg Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Investigators are looking for any witnesses
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.