Mike de Jong, ex-B.C. finance minister, calls on NDP to release foreign buyer data

BC Liberal leadership candidate Mike de Jong is calling on the New Democrats to release data showing how many foreigners are buying homes in the province.

At his platform’s launch on Friday, the former finance minister said he isn’t sure why the new government has not released the numbers since the NDP was voted in.

“I do not know why the NDP government has decided to withhold that data,” he said.

“I don’t know if that’s an oversight, I don’t know if they’re trying to hide something, I don’t know if they’re trying to influence the conversation one way or another.

“It is entirely appropriate and necessary to have information of that sort that tracks how much foreign purchase activity is taking place in our market.”

The province first started tallying the figures in August 2016, after the foreign buyers’ tax was introduced.

In an e-mail to CKNW, the Ministry of Finance said it is finalizing a report on foreign buyer data which should be ready next week.