Saskatchewan Opposition wants government to bring back Crown bus service

The NDP Opposition has used the first question period of the fall sitting to urge the Saskatchewan Party government to restore provincial bus service.

Leader Nicole Sarauer notes that Wednesday’s throne speech indicated the government plans to repeal a recent law allowing for partial privatization of Crown corporations.

Sarauer suggests that makes it a good time to reassess the closure last spring of the Saskatchewan Transportation Co.

Premier Brad Wall replied that the decision to shut down the Crown bus company stands.

Wall said the per passenger subsidy was reaching $100 for every person in the province.

He said the $100 million the government would have spent over five years to subsidize the bus service is needed more to improve highways, health and education.