Inmate at Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon dies
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon died on Wednesday.
Otto Edner Hansen, 46, passed away while in custody.
CSC said emergency services were called and Hansen could not be resuscitated.
At the time of his death, Hansen had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since March 15, 2011.
Police and the coroner have been notified and CSC will review the circumstances of Hansen’s death.
