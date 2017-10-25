Saskatchewan throne speech promises laws on intimate images, separate schools
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has introduced his final throne speech in the legislature before his upcoming retirement in January. Here’s a look at some of the promises in the speech:
- Amend the Privacy Act so that people who have had intimate images shared without their permission can sue for compensation in a civil action.
- Raise the corporate tax rate back to 12 per cent from 11.5 per cent to match other western provinces.
- Repeal legislation that allows up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold without it being considered privatization.
- Bring in new mandatory referrals for organ donations.
- Introduce legislation so non-Catholic parents can send their children to separate schools by invoking the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian charter.
- Introduce legislation for the sale and distribution of marijuana.
- Introduce legislation so that Saskatchewan Government Insurance can offer coverage to ride-hailing companies such as Uber.
- Introduce a program to let seniors with household incomes under $70,000 defer the education portion of the property taxes on their home.
