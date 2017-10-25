Saskatchewan throne speech promises laws on intimate images, separate schools

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall has introduced his final throne speech in the legislature before his upcoming retirement in January. Here’s a look at some of the promises in the speech:

Amend the Privacy Act so that people who have had intimate images shared without their permission can sue for compensation in a civil action.

Raise the corporate tax rate back to 12 per cent from 11.5 per cent to match other western provinces.

Repeal legislation that allows up to 49 per cent of a Crown corporation to be sold without it being considered privatization.

Bring in new mandatory referrals for organ donations.

Introduce legislation so non-Catholic parents can send their children to separate schools by invoking the notwithstanding clause of the Canadian charter.

Introduce legislation for the sale and distribution of marijuana.

Introduce legislation so that Saskatchewan Government Insurance can offer coverage to ride-hailing companies such as Uber.

Introduce a program to let seniors with household incomes under $70,000 defer the education portion of the property taxes on their home.