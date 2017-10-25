Police asking for help finding 27-year-old Winnipeg woman

The Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit is hoping Winnipeggers will help in their search for a local woman.

In a release issued Tuesday, officials said Alissa Severight was last seen downtown on Friday, Oct. 20.

She is described as 5’9″ tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Officials said they have no information to suggest Alissa is related to Cody Severight who died following a hit-and-run earlier this month.

