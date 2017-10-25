Missing
October 25, 2017 10:24 am

Police asking for help finding 27-year-old Winnipeg woman

By Online Producer  Global News
Alissa Severight, 27, was last seen downtown last Friday.

Alissa Severight, 27, was last seen downtown last Friday.

Winnipeg Police / Handout
A A

The Winnipeg Police Missing Persons Unit is hoping Winnipeggers will help in their search for a local woman.

In a release issued Tuesday, officials said Alissa Severight was last seen downtown on Friday, Oct. 20.

She is described as 5’9″ tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Officials said they have no information to suggest Alissa is related to Cody Severight who died following a hit-and-run earlier this month.

READ MORE: Off-duty police officer, Justin Holz, charged after car crash kills 23-year old Winnipeg man

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alissa Severight
Downtown
last seen
Missing
missing person
Severight
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News