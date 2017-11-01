Leadership Series: Rugby’s life lessons

As part of CKNW’s and Global News Leadership Series, reporter Liza Yuzda spoke to the captain of the Canadian Women’s Rugby 15’s team – who’s recently come back from the World Cup in Ireland – and a key player on the Canadian Rugby Sevens Olympic team. They talk about lessons in leadership and learning that goes well beyond the rugby pitch.

As one Canada’s top athletes or Captain of Canada Women’s Rugby 15s team, it hasn’t always been simple for Kelly Russell.

For all the high’s she’s experienced – like coming back from the Olympics with the first ever bronze in women’s rugby and getting so close to the gold at the 2014 world cup in Paris – there have been setbacks.

“Probably what has made me the player I am today is going through those heartaches and growing pains,” said Russell.

“Thinking you are good enough or not thinking that you played well that last game.”

Those are the kinds of questions younger players and teammates come to her with. She reminds them not lose touch with who they are within the team, to be themselves.

“I just love to give players the confidence to play, like, how they play. Sometimes they want to do what the coach wants them to do and they get stuck kind of in a box and trying to do what other people what them to do rather than what makes them special,” said Russell.

Russell tries to remind herself, and others, not to lose sight of how you got to where you are in the first place.

She said it’s important to make them feel like they are there for a reason.

The key to reaching team goals and personal goals is simple but not easy, said Russell.

“Dedication, hard work, I mean nothing comes without hard work. There’s so much to learn from sports and to learn from working within a team and a team environment,” she said.

“Setting goals, achieving goals learning from disappointment and when things didn’t go your way.”

When the team had a tough draw against top team New Zealand at the World Cup in Ireland this past summer, Russell said they had no choice but to move on.

Their single loss in the world cup to New Zealand, knocking them out of medal contention. The team finished fifth.

Russell headed home with an accomplishment just handful of Canadian athletes have achieved – earning 50 caps – the term for games played on an international stage for your country.

Eventually, Russell’s time on the rugby pitch will be over but she says the lessons she’s learned everlasting.