Weather
October 24, 2017 2:28 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: warm before the snow, rain and wind storm

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Rain then transitions over to snow as cooler air slides in Wednesday night.

SkyTracker Weather
Saskatoon’s first snowfall of the season is slated to slide in!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a cool start to the day as temperatures slid back 3 degrees below freezing, which felt a cool as -7 with wind chill under clear skies.

By morning, mostly cloudy skies had built in along with a breezy south-southwesterly wind that helped boost us up into high single digits by noon.

Winds will continue to pick up during the afternoon, with speeds as high as 35 km/h and gusts into the 50 to 60 km/h range under mostly cloudy skies with the mercury skyrocketing up into the mid teens.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate the night as winds ease back and conditions cool back toward the freezing mark.

Wednesday

A low pressure system will swing in on Wednesday and bring in a risk of rain during the day after we climb up to a daytime high close to, if not into double digits.

A low pressure system swinging through on Wednesday will bring in a risk of rain and snow to the region.

SkyTracker Weather

Rain will switch over to some snow in the evening as temperatures cool behind a cold front sweeping through as northerly winds kick in up to 50 km/h or so with near warning level gusts of 80 to 90 km/h possible.

Rain moves in during the day Wednesday as a system slides into central Saskatchewan.

SkyTracker Weather

If cooler air injects into the system a little sooner and rain changes to snow earlier rather than later, this could be the city’s first accumulating snowfall of the season with a few centimetres possible.

SkyTracker Weather

Thursday-Friday

The snow should have eased by Thursday morning with some lingering clouds possible before we get into some afternoon sunshine with a daytime high struggling to get a few degrees above freezing.

A few centimetres of snow may fall in Saskatoon by Thursday morning

SkyTracker Weather

Some warmer air will press in on Friday with temperatures springing back into mid single digits as a few more clouds push through.

Weekend Outlook

Another short-lived upper ridge of heat will help boost us up even further on Saturday with an afternoon high in low double digits under a mix of sun and cloud before another cold front sweeps through Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, knocking us back into mid-single digits for a daytime high.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

Annette Wylie took this Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 24 in Wakaw:

Annette Wylie took this Your Saskatchewan photo for Oct. 24 in Wakaw.

Annette Wylie / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.
