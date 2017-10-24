Saskatoon weather outlook: warm before the snow, rain and wind storm

Saskatoon’s first snowfall of the season is slated to slide in!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

It was a cool start to the day as temperatures slid back 3 degrees below freezing, which felt a cool as -7 with wind chill under clear skies.

By morning, mostly cloudy skies had built in along with a breezy south-southwesterly wind that helped boost us up into high single digits by noon.

Winds will continue to pick up during the afternoon, with speeds as high as 35 km/h and gusts into the 50 to 60 km/h range under mostly cloudy skies with the mercury skyrocketing up into the mid teens.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will dominate the night as winds ease back and conditions cool back toward the freezing mark.

Wednesday

A low pressure system will swing in on Wednesday and bring in a risk of rain during the day after we climb up to a daytime high close to, if not into double digits.

Rain will switch over to some snow in the evening as temperatures cool behind a cold front sweeping through as northerly winds kick in up to 50 km/h or so with near warning level gusts of 80 to 90 km/h possible.

If cooler air injects into the system a little sooner and rain changes to snow earlier rather than later, this could be the city’s first accumulating snowfall of the season with a few centimetres possible.

Thursday-Friday

The snow should have eased by Thursday morning with some lingering clouds possible before we get into some afternoon sunshine with a daytime high struggling to get a few degrees above freezing.

Some warmer air will press in on Friday with temperatures springing back into mid single digits as a few more clouds push through.

Weekend Outlook

Another short-lived upper ridge of heat will help boost us up even further on Saturday with an afternoon high in low double digits under a mix of sun and cloud before another cold front sweeps through Sunday under mostly cloudy skies, knocking us back into mid-single digits for a daytime high.

