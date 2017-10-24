Teen charged after three boys stabbed near Scarborough school: police

Toronto police say a 17-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault after three young people were stabbed last week.

Officers say the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday at a shopping plaza near David and Mary Thomson High School in Scarborough.

A group of boys who were sitting on a wall were approached by two males on a motorcycle, police said.

Police allege one of the people on the motorcycle got off and approached the group, producing a knife that had been concealed under his clothing.

They allege that person stabbed one of the boys in the group, and two of the boy’s friends tried to stop the attack.

Police say a larger group then arrived to help the suspects and the two boys trying to stop the initial attack were held down and stabbed multiple times by the suspect.

Three of the boys were sent to hospital. Two suffered life-threatening injuries.

The school, located at Lawrence Avenue and Rushley Drive, was placed under a hold and secure for about an hour.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and other weapons-related charges in connection with the incident.

Police say others are wanted in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

With files from AM640/Global News