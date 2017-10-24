Environment
October 24, 2017 10:01 am
Power should soon be back for 275,000 Montrealers after massive outage

More than 275,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal, but the company says it shouldn’t last much longer.

Around 9:30 a.m., the utility company took to Twitter to say that the issue has been fixed and power will be restored “gradually over the next hour.”

Hydro-Quebec says the outage covered large areas of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.

Montreal’s transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city’s Metro service.

with files from The Canadian Press.

