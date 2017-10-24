Power should soon be back for 275,000 Montrealers after massive outage
More than 275,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal, but the company says it shouldn’t last much longer.
Around 9:30 a.m., the utility company took to Twitter to say that the issue has been fixed and power will be restored “gradually over the next hour.”
Hydro-Quebec says the outage covered large areas of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.
Montreal’s transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city’s Metro service.
— with files from The Canadian Press.
