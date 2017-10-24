Power should soon be back for 275,000 Montrealers after massive outage

More than 275,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal, but the company says it shouldn’t last much longer.

Around 9:30 a.m., the utility company took to Twitter to say that the issue has been fixed and power will be restored “gradually over the next hour.”

Le câble est maintenant réparé et le rétablissement s'effectuera donc graduellement au cours de la prochaine heure. https://t.co/vY2Den7wId — Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) October 24, 2017

Hydro-Quebec says the outage covered large areas of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.

Montreal’s transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city’s Metro service.

— with files from The Canadian Press.