GO Train service suspended on Barrie Line due to police investigation
Service has been suspended on the Barrie GO train line due to a police investigation.
GO Transit officials said the delay will last for the duration of the morning rush hour.
Commuters are encouraged to take the Richmond Hill train to get into Toronto.
Passengers can also utilize the TTC at York Mills, Yorkdale and Sheppard West and Finch.
