Jury finds University of Regina negligent in Paralympian case

A jury has awarded more than $9 million to a woman who had a tragic diving accident that left her paralyzed.

Twelve years ago, 16-year-old Miranda Biletski dove into the University of Regina’s swimming pool, breaking her neck and instantly becoming a quadriplegic.

After two days of deliberations, the jury found the university guilty of negligence.

Biletski’s lawyer, Alan McIntyre, argued there wasn’t enough water in the pool for a safe entry and the diving blocks were wrongly configured, among other problems.

The university said it wasn’t negligent, instead blaming Biletski and the Piranhas Summer Swim Club, which contracted with the university to use the pool.

The jury disagreed with the university, finding it completely at fault.

In a statement, the university said it recognizes the tragic nature of this incident.

“We respect the legal process, and, at this time, will not comment on the court’s decision other than to say that we will take time to review it and determine what, if any, steps may be taken as a result,” the statement reads.