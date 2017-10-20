Brandon
Brandon man dead after crash near Kemnay, Man.

A 31-year-old Brandon man died after colliding with a semi and trailer near Kemnay, Man.

At around 10:50 a.m. Blue Hills RCMP responded to a two vehicle crash on Road 117 West between the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 1A.

A semi with trailer was slowing down to turn into a driveway when a van struck the trailer from behind.

The 59-year-old driver of the semi from the RM of Riverdale was not injured. The driver of the van, a 31-year-old Brandon man, died in the crash.

RCMP said alcohol and seatbelts are not believed to be factors in the crash. An RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist is assisting with the investigation.

