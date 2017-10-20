Guelph supports Toronto’s bid to host Amazon’s HQ2

The City of Guelph and the University of Guelph are throwing their support in for Toronto’s bid to host Amazon’s second worldwide headquarters.

“This is an unparalleled opportunity for the entire innovation corridor. Guelph is pleased to bring our strengths to the table to make Toronto region’s bid even more competitive. Those strengths include a pool of highly skilled talent and the research strengths of the University of Guelph,” Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said in a statement released by the city.

Thursday Oct. 19 was the last day for bids to be submitted to Amazon to be a part of their planning process as they look to expand their offices and invest in a new city.

“As Canada’s food university, the University of Guelph is an international research powerhouse in agri-food, making us a strong partner for Amazon and its Whole Foods division. By choosing Ontario’s Innovation Corridor, Amazon will have access to our world-class researchers and facilities and strong government and industry collaborations,” Franco Vaccarino, president, University of Guelph, said in a statement.

Amazon, the tech giant, is promising up to 50,000 high-paying jobs and a $5-billion investment for the city chosen to be home to what they’re calling HQ2.

“Guelph ticks all of the boxes when it comes to providing an environment for research, innovation and the talent Amazon needs for their business to grow and thrive,” said Scott Stewart, deputy chief administrative officer, Infrastructure, Development and Enterprise for the City of Guelph.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent a letter yesterday to Amazon’s CEO selling the virtues of investing in Canada, to help all Canadian cities with their bids.

Other Canadian cities hoping to win over Amazon include Vancouver, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Calgary.