Politics
October 19, 2017 8:55 pm

WATCH LIVE: Sask. Party leadership debate

By Web Producer  Global News

WATCH LIVE: At 7:00 p.m. MT, Sask. Party leadership hopefuls discuss issues affecting Saskatchewan during their first leadership debate in Swift Current

A A

Sask. Party leadership hopefuls will meet tonight for the first candidate’s debate in the race to be the next premier of Saskatchewan.

The debate will start at 7 p.m. tonight and will happen in Premier Brad Wall’s riding of Swift Current.

It’s the first of six debates happening for the party, with the last debate happening on December 7 in Regina.

A total of five candidates have put their names forward vying for Brad Wall’s job.

The new Sask. Party leader will be chosen January 27.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alanna Koch
Gord Wyant
Ken Cheveldayoff
Sask Party
Sask Party Leadership
Sask Party Leadership Debate
Sask Politics
Sask. Party Leadership Race
Saskatchewan Party Leadership
Scott Moe
Tina Beaudry-Mellor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News