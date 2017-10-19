WATCH LIVE: Sask. Party leadership debate
Sask. Party leadership hopefuls will meet tonight for the first candidate’s debate in the race to be the next premier of Saskatchewan.
The debate will start at 7 p.m. tonight and will happen in Premier Brad Wall’s riding of Swift Current.
It’s the first of six debates happening for the party, with the last debate happening on December 7 in Regina.
A total of five candidates have put their names forward vying for Brad Wall’s job.
The new Sask. Party leader will be chosen January 27.
