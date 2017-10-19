Asian Lady Beetle invades warmer-than-usual Quebec

Along with the unseasonably warm weather, some people are seeing some colourful but unwelcomed guests.

Scores of ladybugs are popping up all over the Montreal area much to the dismay and disgust of many homeowners.

READ MORE: Quebec City battling infestation of emerald ash borer

It’s an invasive species called the Asian Lady Beetle that’s been in Quebec for just over a decade.

“They usually congregate in warm spaces for the winter, but because it has been such a warm October they’ve come out again to stretch their legs,” said Chris Cloutier, a teacher at Vanier College who specializes in entomology.

They’re harmless, he says, but do bite a little if disturbed but it’s nothing serious.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Mother and son forced out of Saint-Lazare home after mould and mice infestation

The best thing to do is keep windows and doors closed so they don’t get inside.

And don’t squish them, he advises, because they smell badly