At $3.13M, Edmonton’s priciest penthouse comes with $250K Bentley

Talk about luxury. High atop the city of Edmonton, overlooking ICE District, sits the most expensive penthouse on the market in the city. And get this: the $3.13-million condo comes with a 2013 Bentley Continental GT, valued at around $250,000.

“There’s no question that this truly is luxury,” realtor Robert McLeod said.

“The largest and most expensive penthouse on the market in Edmonton right now.”

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom, two-storey penthouse is located on the 31st and 32nd floors of the Ultima Tower, in the area of 102 Avenue and 103 Street.

Not only does it include a vehicle, the 3,000-square-foot condo comes complete with 360-degree views, 20-foot ceilings and marble floors and countertops. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent in the kitchen alone.

And it isn’t just about what’s inside the unit: the penthouse has three outdoor patios that offer more than 1,300 square feet of outdoor living space.

“We know that the client who is going to buy this unit has aspirations and some of the finer tastes so we didn’t want to leave anything to chance. The money was spent where we feel it counts,” McLeod said.

McLeod said this property is similar to something you’d find in New York City, Vancouver or Toronto. While there have been multimillion-dollar condos built in Edmonton before, McLeod said this is the first time a unit like this has been part of standard build, rather than being custom-designed for a specific buyer. He said there is a demand for this type of property in Edmonton.

“Multimillion-dollar properties in Edmonton have always sold. There’s always been this market. We feel, though, that clients now are saying, ‘We are going to spend that money in this area’ because of the location, because of the amenities and because of the features.”

“The city of Edmonton is actually maturing. Because of the ICE District and a lot of the development around, a lot of players have put in a large investment,” added David Sanche, co-CEO of Westrich Pacific Corp., the developer behind the Ultima Tower.

A similar penthouse in the building, which was actually larger and more expensive, already sold. Extensive research was done to profile the “key client” for this space.

“We do feel it could be anybody but chances are it’ll be someone that’s younger, has a successful business in Edmonton, already resides here and is partaking in the activities in ICE District, looking at this and saying, ‘I want to own the coolest condo in Edmonton,'” McLeod said.

“The response out there is yeah, if you build it, they will come.”

Sanche said buyer of the condo doesn’t have to take the Bentley, they can choose not to accept the car and have the price knocked off the cost of the condo.

The penthouse also comes with two parking stalls and an option to purchase a third. Earlier this year, Westrich Pacific Corp. sold a parking stall in the Ultima Tower’s parkade for a whopping $75,000.

McLeod said he received a call on Tuesday from a Vancouver man who does business in Edmonton, interested in learning more about the property.

