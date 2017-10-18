Province sending help to Belair forest fire in Manitoba

The province is sending help to combat an active forest fire covering four hectares north of Winnipeg.

The fire is in the Belair Provincial Forest, about 35 km east of Grand Beach.

The Manitoba Sustainable Development Wildfire Program is coordinating air support with water bombers and helicopters.

Conservation officers and staff from the Office of the Fire Commissioner have also been called to the area.

MB Fire program assisting local Fire Dept at fire in the Belair forest. Strong winds making fire more dangerous. — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) October 18, 2017

A provincial spokesperson says there is concern with how Wednesday’s strong winds will affect the blaze.

A wind warning is in effect for Southern Manitoba and winds are expected to gust up to 90-110 km per hour.