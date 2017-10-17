Ministry of Health to discuss report on how to modernize Ontario’s ‘smoke-free’ strategy

The Ontario Ministry of Health will be holding a press conference Wednesday to go over its just-released report detailing its recommendations as to how to modernize the province’s ‘smoke-free’ strategy.

The report, created by the Executive Steering Committee (ESC) — established by Ontario’s Health Minister Eric Hoskins in spring 2017 — outlines a comprehensive 10-year smoke-free Ontario strategy.

Ontario has cut smoking rates by almost a third over the past 20 years, but it is still the single greatest cause of “avoidable disease and premature death in the province,” according to the report.

Smoking kills about 13,000 Ontarians each year and the Smoke-Free Ontario Scientific Advisory Committee estimates that tobacco costs the province $7.5 billion in direct health ($2.2 billion) and other indirect costs, such as lost income and productivity ($5.3 billion).

The 10-year strategy put forth by the ESC and the Ministry of Health has a number of targets, including increasing the number of people who quit smoking successfully from 45,000 to more than 80,000 a year, reduce the smoking-related health costs by $4.1 billion by 2023 and an end-goal of less than five per cent of Ontarians smoking by 2035.

This “tobacco endgame” is strongly supported by the public, including even by Ontarians who smoke.

According to the report:

Sixty-six per cent of Ontarians agree that the number of retail tobacco outlets should be decreased

Five per cent support the notion that tobacco not be sold at all or should only be sold in government-owned stores

Fifty-three per cent agree that the sale of cigarettes should stop as soon as possible or be phased out over 5 to 10 years

Over 80 per cent of Canadian smokers support raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco to 21

The report indicates five key strategic directions to make this smoke-free Ontario happen:

Challenge and contain the tobacco industry Motivate and support many more Ontarians who smoke to quit and stay quit Keep more Ontarians from starting to smoke Expand policies that prevent exposure to secondhand smoke and harmful aerosol from vaped products Create a strong enabling system to execute the strategy

“The tobacco endgame is within our grasp,” the report said. “Within 20 years — in just one generation — Ontario could stop the devastation caused by tobacco and other harmful inhaled substances.”

The press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m.

The committee will discuss the findings of the report and its recommendations, which “require comprehensive action across 10 ministries including the Premier’s office.”