BC NDP says crackdown on scalper bots is in the works

There may be hope on the horizon for B.C. fans frustrated with online “bots” snapping up tickets to hot concerts, with the province signalling legislation is on the way.

Fans of artist Pink were the latest to vent their frustrations online, after tickets for the show vanished online almost instantly, only to reappear on resale sites for many times their face value.

@Pink No girls night out to see Pink for me. Tickets sold in minutes in Vancouver 😢. #scalpers-suck #noPinkforme #saddays — Bobbi (@bobsad11) October 14, 2017

@Pink was really excited to see you in Vancouver in May! However I can't justify paying triple the price for tickets.sold out in 2 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xyAJjyWFbt — Kristen St Denis (@kristenstdenis) October 14, 2017

It’s just the latest example of a problem that’s increasingly plaguing online ticket sales.

U2 fans and those hoping to see the Tragically Hip perform in their farewell tour voiced similar frustrations in recent months.

Now, Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the province is weighing its options on how to counter the problem.

“It it something my ministry is currently working on. [We’re] looking at the options that are out there.”

That includes looking to jurisdictions like Ontario, which has just introduced its own legislation banning bots, Farnworth said.

Ontario’s legislation both outlaws the computer programs that buy up large batches of tickets to resell, and also puts a cap on ticket resale prices.

But while Farnworth has indicated action will be coming in B.C., he said it likely won’t arrive before the spring due to the complexity of the issue.

“As in many public policy issues, particularly ones involving technology and the ability to relocate outside the province and outside the country, there’s a lot of legal issues,” he said.

“You’ve got to try and find a way to work around and work through.”

If legislation is passed, Farnworth said some aspects could be implemented immediately while others might require regulatory changes.