Bill Morneau meets with anxious Liberal MPs to reveal small business tax tweaks

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with Liberal backbenchers and is expected to unveil changes aimed at quelling criticism of his controversial small business tax reform proposals.

In Washington, D.C. yesterday, Morneau hinted at those changes, and what he wants to tell his Liberal colleagues about his revised tax plan.

The initial plan was to end measures which Morneau said have allowed wealthy people to use incorporation as small businesses to unfairly reduce their income tax burden.

But critics complained the reforms would hurt the very middle class Canadians the Trudeau government insists it’s trying to help.

Sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, say Morneau wants to demonstrate to anxious Liberal MPs that he’s heard their concerns about his tax reform plan and is addressing them.

The changes are expected to ensure the reforms are targeted more clearly at the wealthy.