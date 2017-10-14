Saskatchewan Huskies bite Lethbridge Pronghorns 4-3 in double-OT win

Logan McVeigh’s goal, 44 seconds into double overtime, lifted the Saskatchewan Huskies to a 4-3 win over the Lethbridge Pronghorns at Rutherford Rink on Friday night. With the victory, the Huskies are now 3-0 in the Canada West conference.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Pronghorns fifth-year Mitchell Maxwell got a shot off from the top of the circle and the puck went into the net, off Torrin Whites’ skate.

With Huskies goaltender Jordon Cooke out of the net, rookie Collin Shirley netted his first goal in U Sports with 1:15 minutes left in the game for the equalizer.

Then came the goal from McVeigh, who got tangled up with the Lethbridge captain Maxwell on his way to the net. The Huskies bench erupted, but so did the Alberta side who attempted to protest the goal.

“They were pretty upset about it, but I thought it was just a battle for the puck and I managed to stay on my feet and he managed to fall over. So I don’t know, they made a big kerfuffle … but it was just hockey play,” McVeigh said.

The Huskies and Pronghorns meet again on Saturday for the second of the weekend double-header.