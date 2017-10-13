Okanagan sex workers warned after woman allegedly threatened with firearm

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP have issued a warning to sex workers when a woman was allegedly threatened with a firearm after she met a man in August.

The alleged incident took place on Aug. 28, 2017, according to a news release issued on Friday.

A woman had arranged to meet a man in the area of Salmon River Rd., in a rural area of the North Okanagan, after they connected on a site that’s used by sex workers and escorts.

When the woman arrived at the agreed location, she reported that the man pulled out a firearm and threatened her.

She fled the scene unharmed.

A 36-year-old man who lives in the Salmon River Rd. area and who is known to frequent the Shuswap and Okanagan areas was subsequently arrested.

He was later released when no charges were laid. But the investigation is continuing.

Police described the man, who is known to be a drug user, as being 5’6″ tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair.

The RCMP are warning people, particularly sex workers and escorts, to do anything they feel is necessary to keep themselves safe.

Anyone with information about the alleged incident is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.