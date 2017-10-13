‘They killed it’: Balgonie business owner blames Ministry of Highways for looming closure

Ever since the Ministry of Highways closed Balgonie’s Main Street access to Highway 1, owner of The Diner, Dick Champlone, says his business has suffered.

He’s already had to lay off two of his nine employees and reduce his hours. Champlone has owned the business for eight years, and said that if something doesn’t change, he will be locking the doors permanently at the end of October. He placed the blame on the ministry.

“They killed it. They’re not ‘kind of’ killing it,” he said. “For a government that is business orientated… I don’t think so. There’s been no consideration. Before they started all this, nobody came and talked to us.”

Champlone said that his September revenue is down $11,000 compared to the same month last year. He added that he’s on track for a similar decrease this month.

Champlone said he requested to see letters sent to the ministry voicing concern about the safety at the corner during a public meeting last month. He said he has yet to see the letters.

“They don’t produce nothing. Their excuses are silly. They say we have an express way here. We don’t need an expressway. The city of Calgary has more people than the province of Saskatchewan. I don’t understand the term expressway, they just pull it out of the sky and use it,” Champlone said.

The Ministry of Highways previous said they are closed the access point because of its proximity to the Highway 10 overpass and the newly constructed Highway 46 overpass. The on and off ramps make the access point too dangerous.

Jesse Edwards is one of the founders of a Facebook page dedicated to saving right-in, right-out access to Highway 1 at Main Street.

He was supposed to meet with ministry officials today to discuss an in-camera meeting they held with Balgonie town council Thursday night. That meeting is now scheduled for Monday.

“It’s beyond frustrating. We can’t even begin to describe how upset we’re getting with their lack of caring about the town, and its people here,” Edwards said.

“It’s apparent that they don’t see how bad this is hurting our town right now.”

Despite the ministry saying the access point will remain closed, Edwards is committed to fighting.

“It’s going to kill our town if they close it. I know they don’t care because they aren’t the ones that are going to lose their jobs. Their businesses aren’t going to close,” he said.

Last month, ministry officials held a town meeting to talk about the closure. That meeting quickly became heated as hundreds of residents came out to voice their concerns.

During the private meeting between council and the ministry emergency evacuation plans were discussed. A major concern with the closed access point is if something like a train derailment prompts an evacuation there are limited exit points out of town.

Council declined comment Friday, saying they need to discuss the matter further in private before making a public statement.

The Ministry of Highways also declined comment. They said they would not be able to adequately comment until after Monday’s meeting with Edwards.