Canada
October 13, 2017 6:22 pm

Police search for robbery suspect

By Staff Global News

At around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of a robbery at a bank on the 4100 block of Albert Street.

File
A A

At around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of a robbery at a bank on the 4100 block of Albert Street.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which the employee handed over. Police believe the suspect indicated he had a weapon.

It has not been determined if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. Police don’t know how much money he took either.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s and anywhere from 5’6” to 5’8”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4100 block Albert Street
Albert Street robbery
Bank
bank robbery Albert Street
Robbery
robbery 4100 block Albert Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News