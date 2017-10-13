Police search for robbery suspect

At around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of a robbery at a bank on the 4100 block of Albert Street.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which the employee handed over. Police believe the suspect indicated he had a weapon.

It has not been determined if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. Police don’t know how much money he took either.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s and anywhere from 5’6” to 5’8”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.