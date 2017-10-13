Police search for robbery suspect
A A
At around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of a robbery at a bank on the 4100 block of Albert Street.
The suspect entered the bank and demanded money, which the employee handed over. Police believe the suspect indicated he had a weapon.
It has not been determined if the suspect fled on foot or in a vehicle. Police don’t know how much money he took either.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-40s and anywhere from 5’6” to 5’8”.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6364 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.