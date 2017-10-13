Motorcycle enthusiasts hit Port Dover for final Friday the 13th of 2017

It will be packed in Port Dover today as the final Friday the 13th of the year is expected to draw upwards of 80,000 revellers to celebrate.

The forecast is looking to co-operate with temperatures nearing 20 C, a far cry from the last Friday the 13th back in January.

According to Const. Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk OPP, motorcyclists started arriving Thursday.

“People are coming down to enjoy the festivities. They come down because they’ve forged friendships over the years, and it’s a continued tradition. We have people not only from Ontario, from across the province of Ontario, but also from across the United States. It’s a great opportunity to come down and enjoy the festivities, but please, if you’re coming down to Port Dover, we want you to act mature, in a safe a responsible manner, and enjoy what we have to offer, but more importantly we went you to get home safe to your families,” he said.

Sanchuck is asking motorcyclists to plan ahead and that all drivers pay extra attention on the roads.

“There’s going to be a large police presence in Port Dover and the surrounding areas, and there’s only a few ways in and a few ways out. If you are going to be consuming intoxicating beverages, you’ll want to make sure you have a plan in place that you’re not getting behind the handlebars of a motorcycle or the wheel of a motor vehicle because you will run into one of our RIDE spot checks,” he said.

“Public safety is paramount for us. The roadways will be getting closed down in the morning to allow the motorcycle traffic to come in. However, if mother nature does cooperate, we are going to have a large influx of people.”

A Port Dover motorcycle shop owner started the gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts on Friday the 13th back November of 1981.

The next Friday the 13th is in April 2018.