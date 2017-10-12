Health
October 12, 2017
Updated: October 12, 2017 4:11 pm

Winnipeg spa and hotel pools among those shut down for health code violations

A number of Winnipeg hotels had their swimming pools shut down last month by the Health Protection branch of the Manitoba government.

Citing reasons of operating with inadequate water quality, health inspectors closed the whirlpool, wading pool and swimming pool at the CanadInns Transcona September 28. The facilities re-opened a day later.

Thermea Spa was also shut down for two days for the same reason on Sept. 19.

Several other city pools were forced to close over water quality issues through the summer.

See the full list of facilities named in the provincial public health report here.

 

