Thieves target Kelowna fitness centre lockers; three vehicles stolen

Kelowna RCMP have released surveillance camera images of one of two suspects in a series of thefts Tuesday from fitness centres in the city.

The first happened at about 7:30 a.m. at Goodlife Fitness on Gordon Drive where items, including vehicle keys, were stolen from a female change room locker.

The victim’s Ford SUV was taken from the parking lot.

About 90 minutes later, vehicle keys and other belongings were stolen from a woman’s locker at the Steve Nash Fitness centre on Cooper Road.

“The woman’s 4 door hatch back, and her wallet and bank cards, were taken from the parking lot,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release. “The cards were later fraudulently used at several nearby businesses.”

At about 1:00 p.m., another vehicle was stolen after keys, credit cards and personal identification was taken from a locker at Mission Fitness on Gordon Drive.

Then at 5:40, a similar theft was averted at the Hartman Road YMCA.

“A woman discovered her gym bag missing and alerted her boyfriend who ran to their vehicle in the parking lot and verbally confronted a suspicious woman,” said O’Donaghey.

She’s described as a black woman in her 20’s with curly hair dyed red who was wearing tight jeans and white sneakers. She quickly left with another suspect in a tan-coloured SUV. She’s a white woman who was wearing a baggy t-shirt and toque.

The stolen vehicles are:

· 2008 white or beige Ford Escape with BC licence plates DS501N

· 2012 black Mini Cooper with BC licence plates CM855P

· 2009 grey Hyundai Elantra with BC licence plates 744RSE

Tipsters are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.