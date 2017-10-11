Entertainment
Foreigner’s ‘Jukebox Hero’ musical to open in October 2018

By The Canadian Press

Members of the legendary Canadian rock band Foreigner hold a news conference to talk about a new musical.

It’s been 40 years since Foreigner released its first album and now the songs of the legendary rock group are being made into a musical.

“Jukebox Hero” will tell the story of a hard-hit American town that is saved with the emergence of a rock group that helps bring in new industry.

WATCH: “Jukebox Hero” by Foreigner 

A 10-city Canadian tour is to begin in Calgary next October and its creators hope to see it eventually move to London’s West End and Broadway.

Foreigner founder Mick Jones says a musical based on the band’s songs is something he’s been thinking about for years.

He says about a dozen Foreigner songs will be included in the musical.

The story is based on a script by the British writing duo responsible for the films “The Commitments” and “Across the Universe.”

WATCH: “Feels Like The First Time” by Foreigner 

