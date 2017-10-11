Missing Teens
October 11, 2017 5:00 pm

Missing teens from Thompson thought to be in Winnipeg

By Online Producer  Global News

Heather Flett and Judith Robinson were reported missing from Thompson, Manitoba Oct. 11.

Thompson RCMP
Thompson RCMP are looking for two teens who were reported missing and are believed to have come to Winnipeg.

Heather Nancy Flett, 16, was last seen in Thompson Oct. 3 and was first reported missing a day later.

RCMP are now looking for a second girl, 15-year-old Judith Robinson, who was reported missing Oct. 10. The two girls are believed to be together.

Flett is described as 5’8” with long brown hair and hazel eyes. Robinson is 5’4” with long brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP are asking anyone with any information about the teens to contact Thompson detachment at 1-204-677-6911.

