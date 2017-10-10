Kelowna business raises money for KidSport BC

Tripple O’s restaurants in Kelowna were among 38 restaurants province wide to participate in KidSport Day on Sept. 29.

A loonie from the sale of every combo was donated to the charity, which removes financial barriers for children wanting to play team sports.

In Kelowna, $10, 290 was raised for KidSport, while the provincial total came in at $95,718.

The money will benefit 240 children in British Columbia, and 26 children in the Okanagan, who will be financed to play a team sport for an entire year.