Kelowna business raises money for KidSport BC
A A
Tripple O’s restaurants in Kelowna were among 38 restaurants province wide to participate in KidSport Day on Sept. 29.
A loonie from the sale of every combo was donated to the charity, which removes financial barriers for children wanting to play team sports.
In Kelowna, $10, 290 was raised for KidSport, while the provincial total came in at $95,718.
The money will benefit 240 children in British Columbia, and 26 children in the Okanagan, who will be financed to play a team sport for an entire year.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.