October 10, 2017 4:06 pm
Updated: October 10, 2017 4:13 pm

Toronto airline announces daily flights to Barrie, Kitchener-Waterloo and London

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – FLYGTA Airlines says it will soon fly daily to three new Ontario destinations out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, including an 18-minute flight to technology hub Kitchener-Waterloo.

The Canadian airline says travellers will be able to fly with them from Toronto to Barrie‘s Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Region of Waterloo International Airport in Kitchener-Waterloo starting Nov. 6.

The company says flights to London International Airport in London, Ont., will commence in December.

FLYGTA has been offering eight daily flights to Niagara-on-the-Lake‘s Niagara District Airport since Sept. 2016.

Flights to Kitchener-Waterloo and Barrie will cost $129 each, including taxes and fees, and seat eight passengers, according to the company’s website.

The company also operates charter flights, aerial tours of Toronto and getaways to Niagara wineries.

 

