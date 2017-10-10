Toronto airline announces daily flights to Barrie, Kitchener-Waterloo and London
TORONTO – FLYGTA Airlines says it will soon fly daily to three new Ontario destinations out of Toronto’s Billy Bishop Airport, including an 18-minute flight to technology hub Kitchener-Waterloo.
The Canadian airline says travellers will be able to fly with them from Toronto to Barrie‘s Lake Simcoe Regional Airport and Region of Waterloo International Airport in Kitchener-Waterloo starting Nov. 6.
WATCH: Remembering Billy Bishop’s legacy
The company says flights to London International Airport in London, Ont., will commence in December.
FLYGTA has been offering eight daily flights to Niagara-on-the-Lake‘s Niagara District Airport since Sept. 2016.
READ MORE: Greater Toronto Airways to offer direct flights between Toronto and Niagara
Flights to Kitchener-Waterloo and Barrie will cost $129 each, including taxes and fees, and seat eight passengers, according to the company’s website.
The company also operates charter flights, aerial tours of Toronto and getaways to Niagara wineries.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.