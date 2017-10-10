Crime
October 10, 2017 3:33 pm

Man charged with murder in shooting death of Canadian in Belize: police

The town of Corozal, Belize, where a Canadian man was fatally shot on Oct. 4, is shown in a file photo.

COROZAL, Belize – Police in Belize say they have charged a 52-year-old man with murder in the shooting death of a Canadian man last week.

Spokesman Raphael Martinez says officers arrested Apolonio Kiou of Corozal on Monday night in the death of Gabriel Bochnia.

Police say Bochnia, 38, was shot in the abdomen as he, his wife and three children were returning home last Wednesday night.

Martinez says a man came out of nearby bushes with a rag over his face and shot Bochnia as he got out of his car to open the gate to his home.

Bochnia’s wife and children were not hurt physically in the incident.

In a separate case, Canadian Francesca Matus was killed in the same area of Belize in the spring, but police have no suspects in that matter.

