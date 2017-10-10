Politics
October 10, 2017 12:44 pm

International relations ‘most uncertain’ since WW2, Freeland says

By Staff The Canadian Press

"This may be most uncertain international moment since WW2," Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a women-in-business summit organized by Fortune magazine.

WASHINGTON – Canada’s foreign affairs minister has told a Washington audience that she believes this is the most uncertain moment in international relations since the end of the Second World War.

Chrystia Freeland made the remark during a panel discussion at a women-in-business summit organized by Fortune magazine.

She was being asked about recent comments by the head of the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee.

In a blistering interview, Republican lawmaker Bob Corker suggested that people in the White House are constantly babysitting President Donald Trump and preventing chaos and he expressed fear the erratic president might cause “World War III.

Freeland refused to directly discuss Trump, but says there are many things that worry her in the world because old, successful institutions are starting to fracture.

The next round of NAFTA talks starts this week and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is arriving in Washington as the talks begin to meet Trump and pro-trade American lawmakers.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

