International relations ‘most uncertain’ since WW2, Freeland says
WASHINGTON – Canada’s foreign affairs minister has told a Washington audience that she believes this is the most uncertain moment in international relations since the end of the Second World War.
READ MORE: ‘Military options are on the table’ with North Korea: White House aide
Chrystia Freeland made the remark during a panel discussion at a women-in-business summit organized by Fortune magazine.
She was being asked about recent comments by the head of the U.S. Senate foreign relations committee.
In a blistering interview, Republican lawmaker Bob Corker suggested that people in the White House are constantly babysitting President Donald Trump and preventing chaos and he expressed fear the erratic president might cause “World War III.”
Freeland refused to directly discuss Trump, but says there are many things that worry her in the world because old, successful institutions are starting to fracture.
The next round of NAFTA talks starts this week and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is arriving in Washington as the talks begin to meet Trump and pro-trade American lawmakers.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.