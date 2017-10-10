Toronto transit worker dies a week after workplace accident
TORONTO – A 50-year-old Toronto transit worker has died of his injuries a week after he was pinned by two vehicles at an east-end transit yard.
Tom Dedes was pinned between a vehicle and a train at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 and was taken to hospital in “very serious” condition.
Dedes had worked for the transit agency for 18 years most recently as a subway track maintenance employee, according to the Toronto Transit Commission.
The TTC says Dedes and his co-workers were off-loading equipment from a pickup truck onto a workcar at the yard when he became pinned between the two vehicles.
Mayor John Tory offered condolences to Dedes’ family on Monday, adding the city will take whatever steps are needed to make sure a tragedy like this doesn’t happens again.
The Ontario Ministry of Labour and the TTC are both investigating the incident.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
