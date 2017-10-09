Daycare operator wins battle to open child care centre in Westmount

Plans for a daycare in west Edmonton’s Westmount neighbourhood can now go ahead after a decision by the Alberta Court of Appeal last week.

A group of Westmount residents took its battle to court in hopes of stopping the daycare from opening in what used to be an old church in the area of 125 Street and 110 Avenue. Over the years, the building was used for a daycare, and more recently a residential home.

The plan for the family-owned child care centre outlined space for up to 120 kids. Residents in the area voiced concerns over increased traffic, a lack of parking and noise.

READ MORE: Opposition to proposed Westmount daycare heads to court

Because the building was already zoned for a daycare facility, it did not require rezoning, but residents became concerned when the operators applied for a variance in parking.

Residents appealed the approval of a business permit with the city’s Subdivision and Development Appeal Board and lost, so they took their battle to court.

In a decision filed on Friday, three Alberta judges ruled in favour of the development officer and the residents’ appeal was dismissed.